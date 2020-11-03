Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about marriage plans, says she is happy to ‘attend’ weddings for now

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has two films ready for release, is happy to focus on work and has no immediate plans of getting married. She said that for now, she is happy attending other people’s weddings.

This is a busy month for Fatima, as she has two films releasing back-to-back. While Anurag Basu’s Ludo is slated for a November 12 release on Netflix, Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will release in theatres on November 13.

In an interview with The Times of India, Fatima said that there are no wedding bells for her in the near future. “Mere best friend ki shaadi ho rahi hai, utna hi mera view hai (My best friend is getting married, that is all I feel) about weddings, to attend them. I have no intention of getting married nor do I have any intention of you seeing me walking down the aisle with someone anytime soon,” she said.

Fatima, who worked as a child artiste in films such as Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4, made her debut in a leading role with Dangal in 2016. She followed it up with Thugs Of Hindostan, which was a critical as well as commercial failure.

Also read | Kamya Punjabi slams Eijaz Khan: ‘He was neither there when Kavita Kaushik’s dad passed away nor when she got married’

After a gap of two years, Fatima is ready to bounce back with Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Talking about why she took up the projects, she told Hindustan Times, “I never think of it as me wanting to try a different genre. Of course, I do want to experiment with different roles so it’s more about how interesting the project is to me.”

Fatima signed Ludo because she wanted to work with Anurag. “With Suraj Pe Mangal, because of the amazing star cast. There are so many actors and all of them are so good. From Manoj (Bajpayee) sir to Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Diljit, Supriya Pilgaonkar... I mean it’s a heavy duty cast. And then Abhishek, who has made Tere Bin Laden, so comedy is his thing. So I felt like I want to be a part of it because it is going to be a learning experience. I don’t know when I will get to work with Manoj sir again so I had to jump into it,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter