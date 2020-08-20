Favouritism and groupism exists everywhere: Swanand Kirkire

Lyricist, singer, writer, actor and an assistant director — these are a few hats that Swanand Kirkire dons. Known for penning songs like Bande Me Tha Dum (Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 2006) and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots; 2009), Kirkire has established himself a niche for himself. The three-time National Award-winner, says that his lockdown has been nothing different, but “it has been kind”. “Lockdown so far has been kind enough [to me]. It is difficult and it is the same for everybody. Work from home is something a writer can also do. So, I am always working, but I also learnt a few new things in order to adjust with the new conditions. I have assembled a small recording studio at home now. As scary as the lockdown was, it surely has helped all of us learn something new,” he says.

Ask him if these months of lockdown have been a boon to writers, and he says, “What is boon? A boon would be to have constant work. If shootings don’t happen, the work is not happening. Everything slows down a bit. It is nice to say that you are sitting at home and you can write, but work coming in is a little less than before.”

A lot has changed ever since the lockdown, but musicians and singers and voice over artistes have been on their jobs even from home. So, what does he think of the ‘new normal’? “I think we are already witnessing the ‘new normal’. Very sanitised shooting floors and less people. Recordings you can do it from home now. However, I think it is going to be very bad for the recording studios. Also, they are reducing the crew, so people will be jobless. That is the scary part,” he shares.

The Bavra Mann (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi; 2003) singer admits that the negativity on social media “is a sad part”. “I see it in a way that frightened people are blaming each other. We are all scared and scared people do these things. We don’t know who to blame. But blaming each other is an escape route. Having said that, you always have an option to shut it and I do that,” he reasons.

Does he agree that favouritism and groupism exists in the fraternity? “Favouritism and groupism exists everywhere. You fight that battle everywhere you go. People are doing it. We have to fight it,” he signs off.