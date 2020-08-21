Festive fervour and divinity: Vicky, Yami on their connect with Ganpati

Vicky Kaushal still recalls dancing on the streets as a kid, during the Ganpati visarjan process; while Yami Gautam has fond memories of visiting Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with her aunt

Any festival brings with it an unstinted amount of celebration, super-charged fervour and tons of positivity. Ganesh Chaturthi, too, is no different. But in Maharashtra, the festival – famously known as Ganpati or Ganeshotsav – goes on for 11 days with matchless gusto and enthusiasm. We talk to Yami Gautam about experiencing ‘Ganpati’ in Mumbai for over a decade; and also what’s been Vicky Kaushal’s association with the festival like. “I have always loved the festive vibe, positivity and traditional music associated with the festival [in Maharashtra],” says Yami.

The childhood Ganpati days were a lot of fun: Vicky Kaushal

You grew up in Mumbai. What are your memories of Ganpati?

As a child, I spent a number of my formative years at our house in Amboli (Andheri-East), which was a Marathi-dominated locality. So, while growing up, Ganpati was the most important festive period for us. Also, Ganpati always meant the start of the long festive period. I remember the first day of the festival would be very hectic as you have to go for darshan at everyone’s house. Later, when we moved to Lokhandwala, all the building kids would get together and get Ganpati idol. I have experienced everything – right from getting the Ganpati, and then doing visarjan including dancing on the roads. Those days and get-togethers were a lot of fun.

But this year, things will be quite low-key owing to the pandemic. Agree?

By nature, Indians are very ‘social’ people – regardless of festivals or not. Humein bas milne-julne ka mauka chahiye. And what better occasion than a festival for having such special rendezvous? But this year, unfortunately, the pandemic affects the exact same ethos, of people getting together. As a result, I am sure it will be a comparatively smaller affair with social distancing measures etc.

Since you are a star now, have things changed vis-à-vis experiencing the festive vibe like earlier?

Jin cheezon ko karne mein bachpan ke time mazaa aata tha, woh time ke saath thoda change ho jaati hai, I guess. So, I don’t think I miss out on the dancing bit, music or madness just because I am now a recognizable face. That [being famous] has never bothered me. At times, I still go to my neighborhood shop to buy certain things. What has changed, I think, is that we all have become more mature now. So, we think, and are concerned, about being eco-friendly and excessive noise pollution etc. From inside, I am still as kicked about Ganpati as I used to be as a kid.

What’s the plan this year? A pooja at home?

There will be a small pooja at home. We have not got the Ganpati at home. But I think a Ganpati idol has been placed in my residential complex, so I will go for a quick darshan. I am sure ek-do jagah pe Bappa ke darshan honge. But wherever I go for darshan, I have to also keep people’s comfort in mind, in the wake of the pandemic.

There will be a simple pooja at our home: Yami Gautam

What are your first memories of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai?

Not many know that in 2009, I’d landed in Mumbai for the first time, a night before Ganesh Chaturthi. I didn’t know that it’s an 11-day long festival in here. In north India, it’s for just one day. But my aunt explained things. And then she was like, ‘let’s all of us go to Lalbaughcha Raja’. Of course, I had no clue what it is. But when I went there, I remember experiencing so much positivity, and never-ending queues. It was an extremely mystical as well as overwhelming experience for me.

Has your connection with the festival become stronger over the last 11 years?

I’ve always had a religious/spiritual bent of mind. In fact, since my school days, I have had the habit of praying daily. Still, I’ve never had Ganpati at my [Mumbai] home, and it’s because I always wanted to do it with my entire family. But somehow, we all have never been together in the city on Ganpati. But if any of my friends has ever invited me to their house for Ganpati darshan, I’ve always paid a visit.

This year, the festive vibe will be marred due to Covid-19…

Of course, it’s sad that everything is low-key. But I have a spiritual way of looking at things that it is God’s will. Maybe, Mother Nature is cleansing and healing herself. I look at the positives. For instance, as family, all of us [in my family] could never be together on Ganesh Chaturthi, but this year, we are. Yes, we won’t be able to go out but the great thing is that we’re with one another.

What’s the plan this year?

For starters, I’ll cook prasad in the morning. I told mum that we should make modaks this year, which is a totally Maharashtrian influence because for north Indians, besan laddoos were always associated with Ganesh Chaturthi. Then, there will be a simple pooja as we’ve never believed in doing elaborate rituals. It’s all really personal to us. More than anything else, your internal connection with God is the most important thing.