Sections
Home / Bollywood / Film starring Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike casts its villain, a producer named Nepoking. See pic

Film starring Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike casts its villain, a producer named Nepoking. See pic

The upcoming film starring Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike, Sachin Tiwari, has found an actor to play its antagonist, a producer named Nepoking. See pic here.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Suicide or Murder is expected to start shooting by September.

Model Rana has been cast as the ‘villain’ in Suicide or Murder, an upcoming film starring Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari, but ‘definitely not’ a biopic on the actor’s life. Rana, whose character is called Nepoking, is a film producer who wears large glasses and has perfectly styled hair.

“He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing #RANA as ‘The #Nepoking’ in #SuicideOrMurder,” a social media post announcing the casting read. Previously, Sushant lookalike Sachin Tiwari had been cast in the role of an ‘outsider’ in the film industry.

 

Producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta told the Indian Express, “My film is a tribute to those who have fallen victims to the nepotistic approach of the bigwigs and to expose the game the big producers play. The film is definitely not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput but inspired by the lives of outsiders who allegedly fall victim to nepotism that prevails in the film industry.”



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike Sachin Tiwari on starring in a film inspired by late actor’s life: I hope I don’t disappoint his fans

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sachin had said that he hopes to not disappoint Sushant’s fans. The film was announced just a couple of days after Sushant’s death and the newcomer who hails from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, said it was then that he approached the filmmaker. “I started following him (Gupta) on social media and then when he saw my pictures, he decided that I will be the hero of the film,” he said, adding, “I want to do a good job in the film and I hope I don’t disappoint his fans.”

The shooting is expected to begin in September in Mumbai and Punjab, with a release expected around Christmas this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Monsoon gloom: Let some colour pop and break the monotony
Jul 28, 2020 17:28 IST
#ChallengeAccepted: Celebs take the black-and-white challenge
Jul 28, 2020 17:27 IST
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Jul 28, 2020 17:29 IST
Gorhe Budruk ZP students get gadgets for online classes.
Jul 28, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.