Sections
Home / Bollywood / Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha mourn his demise

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha mourn his demise

Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta expressed grief at the death of their friend, filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajat Mukherjee died on Sunday morning. Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha tweeted condolences.

Bollywood director Rajat Mukherjee, known for his films such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, died on Sunday morning. Celebrities such as Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh,” wrote Manoj.

 

 



 

Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

Road, starring Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali, had released in 2002. Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan and Sonali Kulkarni-starrer Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya released a year earlier in 2001.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gareth Bale left out by Zinedine Zidane from final La Liga match squad
Jul 19, 2020 10:18 IST
Karnataka nears 60,000-mark, over 80% patients recover in Delhi: Covid-19 state tally 
Jul 19, 2020 10:21 IST
India reports record 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in one day, tally over 10.77 lakh
Jul 19, 2020 10:12 IST
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Jul 19, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.