Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who was working with Sushant Singh Rajput on a film, records statement in death case

Writer-director Rumi Jaffery, who was working on a film with the late Sushant Singh Rajput, recorded his statement at the Bandra police station in Mumbai, in the ongoing investigation into the actor’s death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Photographs of Jaffery, wearing a white T-shirt and a mask, have been shared. Earlier this week, film critic and journalist Rajeev Masand was summoned by the police to record his statement.

So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actor Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh, among others. The actor’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has also given her statement to the police.

Rumi Jaffery arrives at the police station to record his statement. ( Varinder Chawla )

Last week, Rhea had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his suicide. “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she tweeted.

Jaffery had said that he was aware of Sushant’s depression, but had refrained from pestering the actor about it. “Rhea had told me about Sushant being depressed and in fact, Sushant also told me that some 5-6 months back. I had asked him many times about it but he didn’t disclose too much and I didn’t push much because I thought he might not be comfortable,” he told Pinkvilla in an interview.

He added, “In fact, Rhea would call me at their place sometimes and say that ‘sir, aap aa jao, aapke saath baithta hai toh positive energy milti hai, khush hota hai (please come over, he’s happy when he’s around you)’ or he would come to our place. I knew he was seeing taking treatment for this and was on medication.”

The filmmaker was working with Rhea and Sushant on a project, and had said that the actor was excited about working on it.

