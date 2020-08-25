Films on Sushant Singh Rajput: Producer Sanoj Mishra accuses actor’s doppelganger Sachin Tiwari of cheating, TikTok star claims he was tortured

It seems the two films announced after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput are facing their own share of troubles. Producer Sanoj Mishra’s film, titled Sushant, was supposed to feature TikTok star Sachin Tiwari in the lead. However, the TikTok star, with a close resemblance to the late actor, has now jumped ship and is playing the lead in a film on the same subject, Suicide or Murder. The TikTok star, however, says he did not sign any contract with Sanoj.

Sanoj told The Asian Age, “Sachin was told the story and his character. We conducted workshops with him in July; but after some time, he stopped attending the workshops and responding to our calls. He first signed the film with us and we paid him an advance too. We spent approximately Rs 1 crore on pre-production. In the circumstances, we are compelled to petition the Mumbai court for an injunction restraining him from working in any other film and to stop the release of any film if shot with him for violating the agreement with us.”

When contacted, producer of Suicide or Murder, Vijay Shekhar Gupta told Hindustan Times that he has signed a proper contract with Sachin while Sanoj did not. Vijay also claimed that the papers Sanoj gave to Sachin were fraudulent and did not mention the film’s name or the amount payable to Sachin. “Sachin is an innocent kid who does not know the city well. This guy (Sanoj), I have never met him. He cheated this kid.”

Sachin also said, “ I stayed with him for 3-4 days and it was as if I was in captivity. I used to get just khichdi - a single meal in the entire day and would manage to get some snacks and I would pay for those! He could not give me proper food, how would he make a film? I ran for my life. I literally ran from the flat to my sister’s place (Mumbai). I have not been paid any amount. If he is claiming he made payments, please ask him to prove.”

Earlier, Sanoj had claimed his was not a biopic but a story of strugglers in Mumbai. “This film will be the story of all those who are forced to take harsh steps in Bollywood due to harassment. This film will be produced under the banner of Road Production and Sanoj Mishra Films and will be shot in Mumbai and Bihar,” he had said in a statement while announcing his film.

Sanoj has earlier made films like Gandhigiri, Ram’s birthplace, Lafange Nawab and Srinagar.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence and no film can officially be made on his life, as of now as the case of his death is under investigation.

