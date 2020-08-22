Sections
Home / Hollywood / Final Tenet trailer unleashes the action, provides glimpse of Dimple Kapadia but not much of Mumbai. Watch

Final Tenet trailer unleashes the action, provides glimpse of Dimple Kapadia but not much of Mumbai. Watch

The final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which provides a better look at the film’s large-scale action, has been released. Watch it here.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

John David Washington in a still from Tenet.

Warner Bros has shared the final trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming sci-fi film Tenet. This one seems to be designed to show off the film’s large-scale action, in a bid to compel audiences to watch it in a theatre.

Set to the tunes of Travis Scott’s original song, the over three-minute trailer doesn’t reveal more about the plot than has previously been told, but offers glimpses at unseen action scenes, and more looks at Kenneth Branagh’s villain.

 

Tenet was filmed on location across seven countries, including India. But the promotional material has so far not revealed too much about the film’s Mumbai portions, besides a couple of interactions and a rapelling sequence. Dimple Kapadia, however, makes an appearance in this trailer as well.



The embargo on reviews was lifted on Friday, and despite a couple of pointedly negative reactions, Tenet retains a ‘fresh’ 79% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes -- among the lowest scores for a Nolan film. The site’s consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

Also read: Tenet first reviews are in, divided critics call it ‘humorless disappointment’ and ‘grandiosely enjoyable’

The filmmaker had previously described it as the most ambitious project of his career. “This film is not a time-travel film,” Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. “It deals with time and the different ways in which time can function. Not to get into a physics lesson, but inversion is this idea of material that has had its entropy inverted, so it’s running backwards through time, relative to us.”

The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. It’ll be released ‘where theatres are open’ on September 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh govt to table bill for recovery of damages from protesters
Aug 22, 2020 11:05 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin in India amid Covid-19 restrictions
Aug 22, 2020 11:04 IST
Kerala opens borders for domestic travel
Aug 22, 2020 11:03 IST
Tera Shukhriya, a musical tribute to the police force
Aug 22, 2020 11:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.