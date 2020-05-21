FIR against Kamaal R Khan for derogatory tweets about Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Sections
Kamaal R Khan’s derogatory tweets against recently deceased actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have landed him in trouble.

Updated: May 21, 2020 17:35 IST

By Press Trust of India. Mumbai, Press Trust of India. Mumbai

Kamaal R Khan made tweets about Rishi Kapoor.

An FIR was lodged against actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan in suburban Bandra, Mumbai for allegedly passing derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on social media, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal regarding derogatory tweets posted by the actor, an official said.

On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon, he said.

He had also allegedly taken pot-shots at Irrfan Khan, a day before his death on April 29, the official added.



“We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC,” a senior police official said.

No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway, he added. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to leukaemia on April 30, less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan died of colon infection on April 29.

