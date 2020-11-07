Sections
FIR lodged against Milind Soman for running nude on Goa beach, Kajal Aggarwal changes name to Kajal Kitchlu

FIR lodged against Milind Soman for running nude on Goa beach, Kajal Aggarwal changes name to Kajal Kitchlu

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Milind Soman has been booked under IPC Section 294 and 67 of IT Act for his recent social media post. Kajal Aggarwal explained why she changed her name to Kajal Kitchlu.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Milind Soman was booked for running nude in Goa. Kajal Aggarwal is now Kajal Kitchlu.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman booked in Goa for running nude on beach, circulating pic

An FIR has been filed against model and actor Milind Soman in Goa for running naked on the beach and sharing the photo on social media.



Kajal Aggarwal on changing name to Kajal Kitchlu as she leaves for honeymoon with husband Gautam: ‘Love the sound of it’

Kajal Aggarwal shared a bunch of new pictures as she left for honeymoon with husband Gautam Kitchlu. She also shared her new name after the wedding.



Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli in red as she watches RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 match

Anushka Sharma looked resplendent in red as she cheered for husband Virat Kohli during RCB vs SRH eliminator. Virat’s team lost the match by six wickets.



Abhishek Bachchan says there’ll be no Diwali party due to death in family, corona concerns: ‘Who hosts parties at a time like this?’

Abhishek Bachchan has clarified that the Bachchan family will not host a Diwali party this time. He listed the death of Ritu Nanda, sister Shweta’s mother-in-law, and coronavirus as the reasons.



Mayday: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in the film, he will play a pilot

Ajay Devgn will star with and direct Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday. The film, expected to go on the floors by the end of this year, will also be produced by the actor’s home banner.



