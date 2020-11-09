Firoz Nadiadwala on wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest by NCB: ‘The truth will be out’

Mumbai: Shabana Saeed, wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala, arrives at NCB office after being arrested by the officials in connection with a drug case, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has responded to the arrest of his wife, Shabana Saeed, on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). While he did not comment on the drugs charges, he seemed to suggest that they were false. He said that ‘the truth will be out’.

On Sunday, the NCB arrested Shabana and four others in their ongoing crackdown on the use of drugs in Bollywood. In a raid at her home in Juhu, officials found 10 grams of marijuana. The others arrested are accused of being drug peddlers and suppliers.

Talking to SpotboyE, Firoz said, “The truth will be out. Pray for me, bhai.” However, he did not make any comment on the allegations of procurement of drugs levelled against Shabana.

On Sunday, Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB, confirmed Shabana’s arrest to Hindustan Times. She has been arrested under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Firoz has also been summoned for questioning in the case.

On the basis of a tip-off, the NCB arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Shaikh alias Sultan Mirza, who revealed Shabana’s name while being questioned. An NCB team then reached her home in Juhu and conducted a search in the presence of two independent witnesses. 10 grams of ganja (marijuana) were recovered. Her statement was recorded, following which she was arrested.

The three others arrested are allegedly drug suppliers and their questioning is underway. “The operation is still going on; hence the names of the other three suppliers cannot be revealed at this stage. We have seized commercial quantities of drugs from their possession,” Sameer Wankhede said.

Firoz is a prominent producer in Bollywood and has produced several films including Welcome, Welcome Back, Phir Hera Pheri, Aan: Men At Work, Awara Paagal Deewana, Ghar Ho To Aisa and others.

