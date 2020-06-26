Flashback Friday: Preity Zinta’s epic pic with Akshay Kumar, Celina Jaitly before they had even heard the word pandemic

Preity Zinta has shared an epic throwback picture with her industry colleagues including Akshay Kumar and Celina Jaitley on Instagram. The picture shows Preity and Celina seated in front of the camera with Akshay standing behind them.

Looking back, Preity wrote, “This was taken during the “Heat - World Tour” A much simpler time when none of us had heard the word Pandemic leave alone how devastating it would be for our world and how it would Impact our lives. Today when I look back I hope that we can learn to live in the moment and cherish the present and all that comes with it #flashbackfriday #memories #worldtour #ting.”

Preity had appeared with Akshay in 1999 film Sangharsh and 2006 film Jaan-E-Mann.

The post received more than 31000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes, including one each from Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Preity is currently living with husband Gene Goodenough in the US and spending all her time in the company of her dog, Bruno. Her Instagram page is flooded with pictures and videos of the Dutch Shephard as the actor continues to share her funny quarantine stories.

She recently shared a video where Bruno was constantly trying to sabotage her morning workout by interrupting during her pushups. Gene was seen running behind him to stop him from interfering with her workout. Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Where there is a will there is a way 😂 Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up. gym ya no gym lage raho #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting.”

She also shared a few happy pictures from her first beach outing in over 100 days. She can be seen posing with Bruno in the photos which she shared with the caption, “Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven 🤩 #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting.”

