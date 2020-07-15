Focus on Sushant Singh Rajput, don’t bully Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande, says Sapna Bhavnani

Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani has defended actors Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande against the barrage of online abuse they have been receiving, ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was in a relationship with Ankita for six years, and was said to be dating Rhea at the time of his death.

In a tweet, Sapna wrote, “These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected.. there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. #RiyaChakraborty AnkitaLokhande.” Even some of the replies to Sapna’s tweet were targeted at Rhea.

On the one-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Rhea shared two images of them of Instagram, and wrote an emotional note. “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

Ankita, meanwhile, shared a picture of a diya, and wrote, “Child of God.” She did not mention Sushant’s name.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

