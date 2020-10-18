Former Bigg Boss winner predicts who could win this season, Sadhguru meets Will Smith

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Richa Chadha on being in an interfaith relationship with Ali Fazal: ‘My life is like that ad, feel sorry for loveless people’

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal would’ve been married by now, had it not been for this ‘manhoos year’. The couple were set to the tie the knot, and even had their wedding cards printed, but the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the plans indefinitely.

Vindu Dara Singh predicts who’ll win Bigg Boss 14, calls Nikki Tamboli ‘the vamp of the show’

Former Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh has predicted who could win season 14 of the popular reality show, which kicked off with host Salman Khan earlier this month. He also defended Sidharth Shukla’s decision to evict Sara Gurpal.

Hema Malini defends Bollywood against ‘intolerable’ attacks, claims ‘in 40 years, no one misbehaved with me’

Veteran actor Hema Malini, reacting to the lawsuit filed by 38 Bollywood bodies against two news channels, has remarked that in her over 40-year career, no one has misbehaved with her and neither has she misbehaved with anyone else.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan loses his cool, reprimands Rubina Dilaik for disrespecting format

After praising her spirit just a week ago, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan reprimanded Rubina Dilaik this weekend. In a new promo video for Sunday’s episode shared by Colors, Salman and Rubina can be seen arguing after she declares that she doesn’t want to take part in a ‘prakriya’ (process).

Sadhguru meets Will Smith, shares pics: ‘May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide’

Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru has shared pictures from his meeting with actor Will Smith and his ‘wonderful family’. According to his social media pages, Sadhguru is biking across the US.

