Frames to remember them by: Fans share Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Heath Ledger’s scenes from last films

Emotional fans have found a connect between actors Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Heath Ledger, who all died at a young age. After Sushant’s death on Sunday, a picture collage of all three is going viral on social media.

The photo shows a very similar scene that featured in all their last films--poking their heads out of a car window in a moment of happiness, satisfaction and mania. While Irrfan’s scene is from his last film Angrezi Medium, Heath’s is the iconic scene from his last film The Dark Knight. Sushant’s scene is from his last film Chhichhore.

“Last films And Such a coincidence! #SushantSinghRajput,” wrote a fan, sharing the image. “Never thought it,” read a comment on the post.

Sushant was found dead at him home on Sunday of death by suicide. Irrfan died in April after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was diagnosed with colon infection and breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. Heath died in 2008 of a cardiac arrest after overdosing on prescription drugs.

According to a police official, Sushant was battling depression.Mumbai Police found out during a probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

The untimely death of the actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors and politicians from across the nation have taken it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

