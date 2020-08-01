Friendship Day Special: Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and top actors reveal their 3am friend in Bollywood!

There’s always that one friend you can share everything with and count on when the going gets tough, and not just call on but also call up whenever you are in a soup. This Friendship Day, we ask some Bollywood actors who is that one friend in the film industry they reach out to whenever they want, essentially who they consider to be their “3am Friend”.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ COUNTS ON VARUN DHAWAN

Hands down Varun Dhawan. He is just so cute , he is like oh my God I am going to be calling you and face timing you whenever you want . He is very caring and he is always there . He is so fun to chat to as well.

TIGER SHROFF CONFIDES IN HIS SISTER

I don’t have a 3am friend as I go to bed at 10pm! But if I do need to chat with somebody it would be my sister Krishna who would definitely be awake at 3am

ANANYA PANDAY TRUSTS ISHAAN KHATTER

It is Ishaan Khatter for me. We are working together in a film- Khaali Peeli and I have really connected with him. He is a nice, easy and fun person and definitely someone I would reach out to ant any time of the day.

RADHIKA APTE NAMES KALKI KOECHLIN

A 3am friend basically means when you are in desperate need in the middle of the night, who do you call? For me, it’s Kalki Koechlin

ISHAAN KHATTER’S BUDDY IS SIDHANT CHATURVEDI

Nowadays I have too many 3am friends, and they are now transitioning into 4am friends. Let me say Sidhant Chaturvedi, I remember having conversations with him till 5 in the morning during the lockdown. Conversations about multiple things, the situation we are in, how each of us are handling it, many things, things we both care about.

FATIMA SANA SHAIKH LOVES HER DANGAL SISTER SANYA MALHOTRA

Sanya Malhotra. We have these random discussion about almost everything under the sun from work, family, social media, travel plans, friends... Even if we don’t get to meet a lot, we are always in touch over calls and messages.

