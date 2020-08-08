From Sandhya Mridul, Renuka Shahane to Ahsaas Channa: OTT is a blessing for all actors, old or new

The OTT platforms have infiltrated our lives like never before ,with the pandemic playing a catalyst for the same. And not just for the viewers, the digital platforms have been a “messiah” for many actors — the up and coming ones as well as those who may have been around for a while but their films could not really encompass their talent.

Sandhya Mridul, who made her digital debut early this year with Mentalhood, says the OTT platforms are far more democratic than other mediums.

“It is far more open and an actor-oriented space. There are a lot of actors like us who have not been working and many are now coming to the fray again because the OTT platforms are offering those opportunities. I hope we continue to share narratives,” she shares.

For newcomer Ritwik Bhowmik, starting his acting career with a web show was not a worry at all as he feels the obsession with films are long gone.

“On a personal level it (OTTs) is a messiah for me. They gave me work and trusted me with such a big show. They didn’t care if I am a known face or if I have done work before or what my social media following was. All they care was whether I can act and fit my part,” says the actor, who is part of web series Bandish Bandits.

Also newcomer, his co-star Shreya Chaudhry seconds him. She goes on to say that for the OTT platforms, content is king and that is a philosophy that helps actors.

“They have opened up things for me as an actor. It is the sheer variety that is the USP and that is not possible on any other platforms – films or TV. For actors, there is a much more opportunity for being a working actor now. Because of the OTTS, employment of actors have gone up,” she explains.

A well-known name in the film circuit, Atul Kulkarni also feels that in the last couple of years, the OTTs have played a very crucial role in satiating and giving opportunities to actors.

“For an actor it is a wonderful platform because of the sheer creative freedom that it gives an actor which is very satisfying. In a film, a story can be only told in 120 minutes, on OTTs it can be told in 400 minutes, so imagine the scope an actor gets. Plus, it ahs amplified work for us as well,” he says.

Echoing the same, actor Renuka Shahane says, “Every actor finds his or her own place otherwise everyone struggles for that one role on the silver screen. And that’s not necessarily available for everyone. There are other outlets now.”

Former child actor Ahsaas Channa admits that while getting films was not easy when she decided to restart her career as an adult, it was the OTT medium that came to her rescue.

“My ultimate plan was always to get into films but then I got an offer for a web series and then things kept happening. I didn’t realize it then that it is going to be such a good space. I am lucky that it happened to me,” the actor says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more