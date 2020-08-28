From Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug use to his strained relationship with family, Rhea Chakraborty’s biggest revelations

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in back-to-back interviews on Thursday, broke her silence on the several allegations that have been made against her by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Sushant’s father, in an FIR, has accused Rhea of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds, among other allegations.

Sushant paid for the Europe trip in 2019

Denying allegations that Rhea and her family were living off Sushant, Rhea told India Today that her 2019 Paris trip had been arranged by a company that had hired her for a fashion shoot, but Sushant insisted that they make the most of it. “Sushant thought it was a great idea to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets -- I have those tickets, in case I now have to prove everything -- and booked first class tickets, and the rest of the trip he paid for the hotels. He wanted to, and I didn’t have a problem with that. I had a problem with how much he was spending. I thought it was a very expensive trip,” she said. “But ultimately, he lived king size.”

Sushant used to smoke marijuana

Rhea said that Sushant used to smoke marijuana, and that she had tried her best to get him to reduce his drug intake. “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him,” Rhea said while adding that she has never used drugs and is ready for a blood test.

Rhea blocked Sushant June 9, a day after moving out of his house

Talking about Sushant’s last message to her, Rhea said, “He messaged me on 9th, ‘how are you my babu?’, because he knew that I was not well. I came home on 8th afternoon. I was very sad and hurt that he hadn’t called me, just sent me a message despite knowing how unwell I was. I blocked him on 9th as I felt that he doesn’t want me anymore. I didn’t want to come between him and his sisters.”

Rhea touched Sushant’s body for a few seconds and apologised

Rhea said that a few friends of hers arranged for her to see Sushant’s body at the mortuary, and she was granted permission only for a few seconds, when Sushant’s body was being moved to a van. Rhea said, “They said I can see the body when it goes from the mortuary to the van for the funeral. When it was on the way to the van, I got to see the body for three seconds. I said ‘I am sorry’, because, I am... that he has lost his life. I touched his feet as a mark of respect, which any Indian could understand why anyone touches someone’s feet.”

Sushant’s relationship with his father was strained

Rhea said that Sushant hadn’t met his father for five years before she came into his life, and that he would often argue with his sisters. She said that his relationship with his father was strained “as his father left them at a young age. He was very close to his mother and he felt bad due to this. When he met me, Sushant hadn’t met his father for five years.”

Sushant told Rhea that he had experienced depression in 2013

Rhea said that Sushant told her that he’d experienced depression in 2013, and had also consulted doctors for it. He had been prescribed medication as well. His illness worsened during a 2019 Europe trip. In Italy, Rhea said, they stayed in a Gothic hotel, which had scary images in their hotel room. “That night, he couldn’t sleep, and felt that the place was haunted,” she said. Rhea suggested that they check out, which he didn’t agree to.

Sushant had asked Rhea to leave him in January and June

Sushant had become fixated with the idea of moving out of Mumbai, and had told Rhea to leave him -- first in January, which is when his sister Shweta said he sent the family an ‘SOS’, and then in June, days before his death. “Honestly, even in January 2020, he had asked me to leave. His explanation was he was moving to Pawna,” she told NDTV. “Our relationship was like a movie, like a fairy tale. But yes, we had problems.”

Shweta has denied that the actor’s relationship with his family was strained, and has maintained that Rhea used Sushant by getting him hooked on drugs and taking his money. In a series of tweets, she called for Rhea to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Rhea is also being investigated on separate charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

