FWICE urges Nawazuddin Siddiqui to opt out of Jogira Sara Ra Ra over director Kushan Nandy’s previous unpaid dues

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken cognizance of the non-payment of dues by makers of Kushan Nandy’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and has issued a non-cooperative directive against the filmmaker. FWICE has also issued a letter, urging actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to opt out of Nandy’s upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The directive has been issued against Kushan as well as Kiran Shroff Pictures Pvt Ltd .

In the letter addressed to Nawazuddin, FWICE said, “We have come to know that Mr Kushan Nandy is directing a film Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Kiran Shroff as Creative Producer starring you and Neha Sharma and the shooting starts from February 2021 in Lucknow, Benaras and Mumbai. We wish to draw your kind attention that a cheque vide no 028585 dtd 25/11/2017 on Allahabad Bank for Rs.7,75,000/- issued by M/s Kushan Nandy & Kiran Shroff Pictures Pvt Ltd to clear the payments of technicians working for the film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ bounced at their instructions for ‘stop payment’. Our requests to pay the amount was ignored by them. The amount with interest and other charges has been figured at Rs.12,36,125/- (Rs Twelve Lakhs Thirty Six Thousand One Hundred Twenty Five only) .”

“In this respect, we regret to inform you that we had issued a Non-Cooperation Directive against the director, Mr. Kushan Nandy and the Creative Producer Ms. Kiran Shroff. It is our humble request to restrain yourself working in the forthcoming film till the dispute matter is solved. We shall be highly grateful to you for your cooperation,” it added.

The association had also sent a letter to the defaulting filmmakers urging them to clear the payment, failing which a non-cooperation directive would be issued.

Sharing details of the dues, FWICE wrote, “We draw your attention towards the cheque no 028585 dtd 25th Nov 2017 on Allahabad Bank favouring FWICE for Rs. 7,75,000/- for the film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ which bounced because of your instructions in the bank to stop the payment. Our requests fell on deaf ears. It is our humble request to you to pay the following amount within seven days.” Sharing calculations, the FWICE revealed that a total of Rs 12,36,125 needs to be submitted for clearance of dues and if it is not done within a week, “Non-Cooperation Directive will be issued once again against both of you at your risk and consequences. We hope you will do the needful.”

