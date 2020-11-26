Gabriella Demetriades’ romantic birthday post for boyfriend Arjun Rampal features his daughters Mahikaa and Myra

As Arjun Rampal turned 48 on Thursday, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wished him with a sweet Instagram post. She called him her ‘favourite’ and also revealed a ‘secret’.

Gabriella shared a bunch of pictures of Arjun, which also featured her, their son Arik, and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. She wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come. ‘here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly . What is essential is invisible to the eye.’”

Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Arjun and Gabriella’s house and seized some electronic gadgets. The two were also summoned for questioning by the agency.

Gabriella was asked to appear before the NCB for two consecutive days - November 11 and 12. Arjun, meanwhile, was questioned for seven hours on November 13. Afterwards, he told reporters outside the agency’s office that he has no connection with drugs.

“I have nothing to do with drugs. I have a prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials,” he told the media. “I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job,” he added.

Also see | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan goes boho-chic in a crop top and long skirt. See photo

Arjun will be seen next in the Zee5 original film Nail Polish, in which he plays a high-profile defence lawyer named Sid Jaisingh. The courtroom drama also stars Manav Kaul, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur.

In a press statement after the release of the posters of Nail Polish, Arjun had said, “A man wearing nail polish on the poster has already got people’s imagination working. I promise you the intrigue it has created will be justified in this film, that is a meticulous written and directed psychological thriller, by Bugs Bhargava.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more