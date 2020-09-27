Gajraj Rao draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘He fought it, came back and is now busy shooting’

Gajraj Rao is back with an all new comedy show, PariWar. The actor, who is known for his notable performances in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays the patriarch of a family in PariWar who is yet to make up his mind about passing on the rights of his property to his kids.

Unlike his recent outings in films, Gajraj is seen in a peculiar look in the new show. He sports a wig which adds to his character. “A film or a show is the vision of a director, so my aim is to step mould myself into that character,” he says.

Like the entire fraternity, the 50-year-old also kept indoors during the coronavirus pandemic before he recently stepped out for a few shoots. The actor accepts it’s a fearful situation to be out amid such times but says taking all precautions is the only way out. “These precautions assure you that even if you have stepped out, you are in a safe environment. Indeed, there is fear all over but in such a case, Amitabh Bachchan motivates me a lot. He tested positive for Covid-19, fought it, came back and is now busy shooting. The courage and determination he has, he inspires me a lot. Precaution must be foremost; we are also taking a lot of precautions in whatever we have been doing.”

Gajraj also boasts of a huge fan following on social media and his Instagram account is especially popular for funny memes. The actor regularly shares the funniest memes, mostly made on characters he has played onscreen, on Instagram. He recently shared a hilarious Badhaai Ho meme where his character was replaced by Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to welcome his fourth child. “The Saif video was so much fun. Talking about the subject of memes, he says, “Until and unless you are not humiliating or abusing anyone, it’s okay to have some fun.”

Gajraj will take a break from his consecutive comic roles to play an antagonist in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. “I have an interesting role in the film. Amit Sharma, who directed Badhaai Ho, is directing Maidaan as well. The story is set in 1950s and 60s. I play a negative character, Roy Chaudhary.”

