Gajraj Rao on rumour mongering amid Covid-19: This is not a relay race, you don’t have to forward every message you get

At a time when everyone is dealing with Covid-19 crisis, instances of constant spread of misinformation is derailing the fight against the pandemic. Strongly condemning all the rumour mongering, actor Gajrao Rao urges people to not just stop the spread of the virus, but also unauthenticated information.

“Usse hum sabko bachna chahiye. I’ve asked my friends and family members to first verify the messages they get on WhatsApp, check its authenticity on news sites before believe. This is not a relay race or a kho kho match — if you get a message, it’s no compulsion that you’ve to forward it. People must control their actions,” he asserts.

The Badhaai Ho actor says there have been several instances where the administration has taken strict action against such rumour mongering.

“This creates unnecessary and undue pressure on the administration — the police and the government. I remember recently there was some rumour in a district in Uttar Pradesh and some news channel was showing it, but the police did a very timely job. Within a couple of hours, they not only opposed the new piece, but also proved that the situation was otherwise,” says urging everyone to abstain from doing it.

The actor, 59, also laments how even after relentless efforts made my authorities, and repeated extension of the lockdown, some people are still not acknowledging the gravity of the crisis, and refuse to follow protocols.

“I understand this is a situation that nobody has faced. It’s an unchartered territory. But that doesn’t mean we’ll do as we please. That will fail the efforts of so many who’re working round-the-clock to control the crisis. I feel some people would take it seriously only when some of their close ones get into the virus’ grasp, which is very sad,” the actor rues.

However, Rao further adds how this is a global problem as countries such as the US, Mexico are also facing the same problem. “I was watching an American news channel recently and I saw how people are still thronging a Florida beach (US).”