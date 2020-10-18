Gajraj Rao says he had reservations about doing Badhaai Ho, recalls wife’s advice: ‘You aren’t Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh’

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao has said his life has been magical ever since the successful release of the film. The actor claimed that he couldn’t believe he would actually get such an offer and was even apprehensive of playing the character.

In the film, Gajraj played Jeetendra Kaushik, son of Surekha Sikri’s character, husband of Neena Gupta’s Priyamvada and father of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Nakul. He said it was Ayushmann who was convinced that Badhaai Ho will bring a massive change in the lives of both Gajraj and Neena.

On Badhaai Ho’s second anniversary, Gajraj told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “When we were shooting, I somewhere knew that it will be a good film and will be received well, but it was Ayushmann Khurrana who always said that Badhaai Ho will change Neena Gupta and my life. At that time, I thought that he was only motivating us. But when I saw people queueing up outside theatres, I realised how true his words were.”

Gajraj also revealed how his wife instilled confidence in him about playing Jeetendra Kaushik. He said, “When I told my wife that it was a story about a couple expecting a child in their 50s and that people might make fun of me, she blatantly stated that I was no Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, and even if the film does not work, it won’t affect my career or image. So I decided to go ahead with it.”

Gajraj has claimed his life after the film’s release has “just been magical”. Opening up about the change it brought about in his career, he said, “Today, I get offers for playing the central characters in films. I would not say that the roles which I played before 2018 were not good. But at that time, I used to feel like those spices and condiments in an exotic dish. I was never the main ingredient. And that is the main thing which has changed after 2018.”

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho won two National Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress award for Surekha Sikri. The film is now being remade in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam by Boney Kapoor.

