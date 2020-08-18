Gajraj Rao shares hilarious Badhaai Ho meme for father-to-be Saif Ali Khan, watch

Sections
Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao has shared a viral meme which likens his character to Saif Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:54 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gajraj Rao and Shardul Rana in a still from Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao loves sharing memes made on him or his colleagues on Instagram. The actor has now shared a viral meme which likens his character in Badhaai Ho to actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif turned 50 on Sunday and is set to welcome his fourth child.

Gajraj shared a meme based on the popular scene from the film Badhaai Ho where his character broke the news of his wife’s pregnancy to his grown-up sons. Neena Gupta had played Gajraj’s wife and a middle-aged pregnant woman in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana had played their elder son who gets upset on hearing of the news of his middle-aged parents expecting a child, when he was himself of a marriageable age. Shardul Rana had played the role of Neena and Gajraj’s younger son in the film.

 

The meme features Gajraj as Saif Ali Khan, Neena as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann as Saif’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shardul as Saif’s younger son Taimur. Breaking the news of his wife’s pregnancy, Gajraj’s character tells his onscreen sons, “The doctor has said a new guest is all set to come home.” His younger son quickly cuts him short that he will not give his room to any guest. Gajraj clarifies that a “nanha mahmaan (young guest)” is coming home. This leaves Neena embarrassed and Ayushmann red-faced.



Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan was among the first ones to poke fun at him as she wished him and Kareena for the good news. She had shared a picture of Saif titled as ‘The Quadfather’, on the lines of the film, The Godfather. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !” she wrote along with the picture. Saif’s son Ibrahim had reacted to the post with, “Abba”, followed by a fire emoji.

