Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Game on: players, teams pad up to fight it out at IPL!

Game on: players, teams pad up to fight it out at IPL!

As the Indian Premier League readies to kick off on Saturday, we speak to a few cricket aficionados, from Bollywood, about their hot favourite teams / players.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 18:03 IST

By Prashant Singh,

Skipper Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians has always been one of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

After months of drought, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to pad up to bring live cricket back for millions of cricket fans. As the newest season readies to kick off on Saturday, we speak to a few cricket aficionados, from Bollywood, about their hot favourite teams/players.

“For me, it has always been Sachin Tendulkar first, and then cricket (smiles). So, traditionally, I’ve always been a Mumbai Indians supporter, especially till the time he was a part of it. But this year, I also want to see how the ‘young’ Delhi Capitals perform. Also, let’s see if Chennai Super Kings can do it again, for MS Dhoni as many feel it could be his last IPL. Vis-a-vis players, besides the obvious ones, I want to see Pawan Negi and KL Rahul in action. I am sure the latter would want to do well, so that he could make a comeback to the Indian team,” says actor and cricket fanatic, Saiyami Kher.

For director Anees Bazmee, “more than teams, it has always been about watching quality cricketers perform well at the highest level.” He says: “In terms of players, I will be watching out for many, including the obvious biggies such as Dhoni and Virat Kohli etc. but also Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shane Watson and Trent Boult, among others. I am crazy about cricket, so I will definitely catch up on the games when I am not shooting.”

Filmmaker R Balki is looking forward to see Sanju Samson in action, at the upcoming IPL.

Filmmaker R Balki, too, looks forward to “watching some top talents in action.” He explains: “More than backing any particular team, if a Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, or Dhoni-Watson are playing well, I am all for witnessing such brilliance. But one player I really forward to in action is Sanju Samson. He is a really talented guy and I hope he can shine through this year.”

Actor Saqib Saleem, who has had a stint with professional cricket, counts Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as his “favourites for various reasons such as Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Dhoni (respectively).” “Also, MS has retired (from international cricket) so I am sure we would all want to watch him in action. Delhi Capitals also looks very good this year with a young team,” he says, adding: “Among players, I am looking forward to watch youngsters such as Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Riyan Parag and Shubman Gill in action, among others such as Rishabh Pant.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
Delhi court takes cognisance of 17,000-page charge sheet on riots
Sep 17, 2020 18:15 IST
Local trains will resume when states are ready, says Railway Board
Sep 17, 2020 17:52 IST
Vaccine by next year, but will take time to reach all: Harsh Vardhan
Sep 17, 2020 16:21 IST

latest news

Devil All the Time review: Pattinson is godlike in bleak new Netfilx film
Sep 17, 2020 18:55 IST
Haryana enacts law to validate de-licensing of land
Sep 17, 2020 18:54 IST
Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Mumbai Police not probing KJo’s party video
Sep 17, 2020 18:54 IST
Restorers uncover new details in a Michelangelo Pieta
Sep 17, 2020 18:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.