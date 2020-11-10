Ganapath first look: Tiger Shroff shows off his chiselled abs, warns enemies that he is their ‘baap’

Sections
Tiger Shroff gave a glimpse of his chiselled physique in his first look from Ganapath. The action franchise, directed by Vikas Bahl, will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff stars in and as Ganapath.

Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to share his look from the upcoming action-thriller, Ganapath, in which he plays the titular role. In the motion poster, the world around him could be seen burning, while he sat on a large chair and gazed into the distance. His shirt was unbuttoned, giving a glimpse of his chiselled abs, and he held a lit cigarette.

In a voiceover, Tiger said, “Jab apun darta hai na, tab apun bohot maarta hai (When I get scared, I hit a lot).” Sharing the motion poster, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Yaaron ka yaar hu, dushmano ka baap hu (I am the best friend to friends, I am my enemies’ worst foe)! Presenting #GanapathFirstLook. #VikasBahl @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani #GoodCo @poojafilms.”

 

Earlier this month, Tiger announced that he will headline a new action franchise, Ganapath, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. The first part will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world.



Also read | Kangana Ranaut responds to fans who want her to stay quiet on Twitter, are tired of her tweets: ‘Don’t love me like a hater’

Tiger had said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (Bhagnani), the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”

Jackky, one of the co-producers of Ganapath, had said, “I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre.”

Ganapath will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film will go on floors in mid-2021 and will release in 2022.

