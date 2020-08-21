Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Hema Malini, Esha Deol unite for a special song-dance performance. Watch video

Esha Deol and Hema Malini have recorded dance performance for Ganesh Mahotsav at home. The mother-daughter duo collaborated for the first time since the birth of Esha’s daughter Miraya last year. The actors shot the entire sequence at home and the background dancers shot their portions separately.

Sharing a glimpse of another project, Hema wrote on Instagram Friday morning, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I along with my daughters @imeshadeol and @a_tribe have sung the special Ganesh vandana- Pranamya Shirsa Devam and Vakratundya Mahakaya for @timesmusichub . Music composed by Dipesh Verma. Sharing the link of the song available on @jiosaavn . Wishing you all Happy Ganesh Chaturthi in advance. Link is on the BIO.” Ahana, Hema and Esha have lent their voices for the performance.

Esha also posted a short video from the performance and wrote, “With great delight I bring to you Our #classical #danceperformance For #StarParivaarGaneshotsav Tune in - 23rd August at 8pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar to watch @dreamgirlhemamalini & me perform. @starplus & @cineyug @disneyplushotstar.”

Sharing her experience of shooting the entire sequence at home with her mom, Esha told Mumbai Mirror, “(It was) Wonderful, though this time all our rehearsals were happening over video calls, so it was pretty different. After several days of rehearsals, the camera team came and shot our performance at home with just the two of us. The background dancers performed separately on the studio set.” Videos were then edited to superimpose the performances of the background dancers with that of the Bollywood actors.

“Mom and I would rehearse around 4 pm in our salwar kurtas and Radhya would be ready before us, in the same attire, with the dupatta tied in exactly the same way. She is eager to learn dance and during every rehearsal she was doing her own thing. As for Miraya, she can already recite the classical taal. In our family, there is no escaping dancing,” she added. Esha and Hema’s performance is now available online and will also be aired on TV.

