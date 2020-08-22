Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Actor Manushi Chillar has revealed it is the first time she will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as she welcomed Lord Ganesha to her home in traditional Marathi style. While sharing that her parents wanted her to experience different cultures, Manushi reiterated that she belongs to Haryana and has now adopted Mumbai as her second home.

Manushi shared pictures of her eco-friendly idol and insisted upon conserving nature even as we celebrate festivals that bring people and cultures together. Manushi wrote on Instagram, “My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. This is the first year that I’m keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn’t be happier!! Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation. My idol has seeds embedded in it so I’m going to do the Visarjan at home in a clay tree pot. I’m looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Manushi will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He has earlier made popular show Chanakya that aired on Doordarshan in the 90s and the recent Sunny Deol film, Assi Ghat, among other projects. Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the titular role while Manushi plays the love of his life. Prithviraj is being produced by Yash Raj Films.

She recently talked about getting back to work after the pandemic and told ANI, “I think all the thinkers and visionaries of Bollywood will huddle in making plans to script the industry’s comeback as and when it’s feasible. We live in an intimate country, a country that likes to celebrate with everyone so we will all go back to watching movies in theatres in due course of time.”

