Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son files case against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; seeks stoppage of production

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son files case against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali; seeks stoppage of production

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, based on the brothel owner of the same name, is facing legal trouble after her son filed against him, Alia Bhatt and others.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 20:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is in hot water. The film traces the journey of a madam of a brothel in Kamathipura by the same name. Gangubai’s son Babuji Rawji Shah registered a case against the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt, who plays the titular role, and Bhansali Productions.

Babuji also filed a case against writer Hussain Zaidi, on whose novel The Mafia Queens of Mumbai the film is based, and reporter Jane Borges, whose research was the premise of the book.

The Print reports that Babuji has alleged that certain portions of The Mafia Queens of Mumbai are defamatory and an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty. He sought permanent cessation of printing and circulation of the book, deletion of chapters pertaining to Gangubai’s life and stoppage of production of the film.

Narendra Dubey, Babuji’s lawyer, said that in the coming week, they may also file a criminal complaint against the defendants for ‘defamation, indecent representation of women, and circulation of obscene and indecent material’.



The first hearing was held at the Bombay civil court on Tuesday and the defendants have to respond to the allegations levelled against them by January 7.

 

Also read: Asim Riaz reveals why he turned down the offer to enter Bigg Boss 14

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They were earlier supposed to work on Inshallah, also starring Salman Khan, but the project fell through because of creative differences.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia talked about returning to the set of Gangubai Kathiawadi, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation,” she said.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to hit the theatres in September, but has been delayed due to the pandemic. The film will now release sometime next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
by HT Correspondent
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
by Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Blood vessels that fuel cancer can be controlled by enzyme discovery: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
by HT Correspondent
Kiara Advani: 2020 has been a year of risks and many learnings
by Monika Rawal Kukreja
At 7,000 per day, Pune dist fails to meet state-directed 18,000-test nos
by Steffy Thevar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.