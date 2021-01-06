Gauahar Khan on turning down web offers: I won’t do bold scenes for the heck of it or just to be a part of the show

Actor Gauahar Khan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, will be seen next in the web project Tandav.

Much like others hailing the OTT boom, Gauahar Khan also has nice things to say about how the web has been “creating more work opportunities for creative minds”.

The actor dove into the digital space in 2019 with the web series The Office that garnered positive response. While she will be seen in the web series Tandav next, the actor hasn’t been taking up much work on the space. The reason being most of the offers she got required her to do bold scenes on screen.

“And I am clear that I won’t do such scenes for the heck of it. My job as an actor is to deliver and do justice to the character I am portraying. But yes, I do have my lines drawn, especially when it comes to the kind of content I want to associate with. I’ll not be crossing the line just for the need of wanting to be a part of the show,” she emphasises.

Shedding light on the kind of roles she was offered in the last one and a half years and why she turned them down, Khan says she somehow couldn’t connect with them instantly.

“All those roles that came to me, I felt they weren’t something which I could deliver to with all my heart. So, I had to say no to them, irrespective of how big the project was. As an artiste, I know I am supposed to deliver to the audience with complete conviction, but then there are certain things like being explicit or too bold on screen, which I am not at all comfortable doing. Hence, I have made my choice accordingly,” maintains Khan.

The actor, who has been a part of films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), Game (2011) and Ishaqzaade (2012) and Begum Jaan (2017), further adds, “I believe there are ways to aesthetically show things, and that’s all I can do as an actor.”

However, she is not completely shunning the idea of working on the web. “There’s a lot more than just bold stuff that happens on the web and I am keen on exploring that. And I am more than ready to wait until a good role comes my way,” Khan concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ