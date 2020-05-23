Sections
Gauahar Khan’s low key Eid celebrations: Not everyone will be fortunate enough to rejoice like usual

The actor says she would have loved to distribute some of the delicacies to neighbours and visitors, but given the situation, she won’t this year

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:20 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Gauahar Khan says it has been a good month of Ibadat and hopes that it helps the rest of the world

Eid this year, amid the ongoing global Covid-19 crisis, would be of a different kind. But not one to let negative thoughts dampen her spirits, Gauahar Khan plans to celebrate the festival at home with her mother Razia Khan, and she is looking forward to make the day special by rustling up mouth-watering sheer khurma and biryani at home. 

“I usually cook something special every year on Eid along with Nigaar (elder sister) and my mother. While we would divide most of the work, this year I have decided to cook sheer khurma and biryani for the three of us (her mother, herself and their house help). I wish I could distribute some of the delicacies to neighbours and visitors, but this year we can’t do that,” she says.

As for celebrating with her other family members and relatives in the UAE, UK and the US, the 36-year-old plans to do it virtually. “They follow the Saudi date of Eid, which is one day ahead of India. We all will be wishing each other and celebrating Eid for two days,” adds Khan, whose sister Nigaar stays in the US and their brother Asaad is in UK.

She even has a new outfit ready for the day. “I’m grateful that I have generous designer friends who keep sending me beautiful outfits, and which is why I have something new to wear. But I will keep the celebration subdued, realising that not everyone will be fortunate enough to do what they usually have been doing on the day,” says the actor, who has fond childhood memories of the festival. 



“As a kid I remember getting a new wallet every time to keep our Eidis. After growing up, Eidis from my brothers have made me happy. This year, I guess they will have to make a bank transfer.” she quips, but goes on to say, “Those warm hugs, conversations, laughter over good food and positive vibes will be badly missed this year. In Islam, we don’t have many festivals, but on Eid which comes twice a year, everyone comes together. But this time things would be really different.”

Praying for everyone’s good health and for a better world, Khan adds, “I have been reciting the Quran, and this year I have learnt a six-page long Surah (prayer) which is called the Surah Ar-Rahman. It has been a good month of Ibadat (prayers) and I hope that it helps the rest of the world. I know this is our festival and Muslims step out to meet and greet, but this time please don’t do that as it would harm the little progress we have made in the last two months.”

