Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana spotted chilling in their balcony, pictures go viral

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan enjoyed a rainy day at home and their pictures have gone viral. Check them out.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 14:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan enjoyed a cute mother-daughter moment.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan was spotted having a sweet time with her daughter, Suhana. Fan accounts of Suhana on Instagram have been sharing pictures of the two, chilling together in their balcony.

While it could not be confirmed when the pictures were clicked, the two seemed to be enjoying rainy weather. Gauri is seen sipping on a cup of coffee or tea while Suhana is seen in a relaxed mood with her legs on the table, looking at her mother.

 

Fans loved seeing the cute moments between the two. “Enjoying 1st rain with mum is very charmful undoubttedly! I also love it,” read a comment. Other fans wanted to know the whereabouts of Suhana’s brothers, Aryan and AbRam. “Where is abram?,” wrote a fan. “Aryan also in Mannat,” asked another.



Suhana celebrated her 20th birthday last month and shared pictures from a photoshoot done on her terrace. She also shared a picture of roses and a birthday card made by her little brother AbRam. “You are the best sister in the world,” AbRam wrote in the card.“I’m gonna be 30 in ten years,” she captioned the post. Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday responded, saying “nice pic Sue”. Katrina Kaif posted a red heart emoji on it.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

