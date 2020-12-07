Gauri Khan does bridal fashion right in denims and red bangles in throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, his sister. See here

Interior designer Gauri Khan was always the fashion icon. An old picture, clicked soon after her wedding to actor Shah Rukh Khan is going viral and it shows her in a black shirt, high-waist blue denims and a pop of red from her bridal red bangles.

The photo was shared by actor Viveck Vaswani on Twitter. It also showed Shah Rukh in a white shirt and suit and his sister Shehnaaz Lalarukh Khan. “Much before Bollywood, before terms like Bollywood wives were coined, home was Dalamal Park and mom was mom! There was warmth and unconditional acceptance! Here is Mom with Shahrukh, Gauri, Lalarukh and moi! #roots #friendship #mom,” he captioned his post.

Shah Rukh’s fans thanked Vivek for the throwback treat. “Thank you for sharing cherished memories about our beloved ShahRukh. If I may ask which year? Was it 1991 ? Those were Simple days ,with the value of true affection. We miss that in this day & age,” read a tweet. “Oh My God! ....This is so precious Masha Allah Loudly crying face....Thank you so much for sharing this Viveck Ji,” read another.

Gauri and Shah Rukh got married in 1991. They have two sons--Aryan and AbRam and a daughter--Suhana. Shah Rukh met Gauri at a party when they were teens and fell in love. They briefly broke up due to his possessiveness and she left him and went to Mumbai. He landed in the city with his friends to woo her back and they went to every beach to find her, as he knew that she loved to swim. Fortunately, he found her at the last beach he went to, and they had a rather filmy reunion.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande revisits memories with Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 tribute. Watch here

Shah Rukh and Gauri recently made a joint appearance on Netlfix’s reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. They threw a party for the friends, the four protagonists of the show--Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more