Gauri Khan reveals things in Mannat are ‘remote-controlled’ by her mother from Delhi

Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, revealed the secret behind how they keep their home so well organised. She said that her mother, Savita Chhiba, manages everything in Mannat from Delhi ‘through remote control’.

In an interview, Gauri said that her mother is constantly on call and WhatsApp with the staff at Mannat, and supervises cleaning and managing the house remotely. She added that it serves a dual purpose - it keeps her mother occupied and the staff on their toes.

“Most of my organisation has been remote-controlled by my mum, who is in Delhi. She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check,” Gauri told NDTV.

“I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via messages and phone calls. She has been a huge helping hand,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gauri is set to turn author with a coffee-table book tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will come out next year, will share details of her journey as an interior designer and feature never-seen-before pictures of her projects, family and residence.

In a statement, Gauri said, “There are several experiences in my journey as a designer that I would like to record for posterity. The book will be very visually appealing with exclusive pictures and information that I feel could guide aspiring designers or those who are just generally interested in the art of design. The lockdown has given me time to work on this coffee-table book and I will be extremely happy to see it published soon.”

