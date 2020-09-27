Gauri Khan says Shah Rukh Khan cooked for family during lockdown: ‘We were scared to even order any food from outside’

Gauri Khan has revealed what the whole family has been up to during the lockdown.

Interior designer Gauri Khan says that actor husband Shah Rukh Khan took on cooking duties during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. Gauri said that as the family was too scared to order outside, Shah Rukh rose to the occasion and cooked scrumptious dishes for the family.

Gauri and Shah Rukh have been living with their kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam--in their Mumbai home, Mannat, ever since the older kids returned from US in March due to the pandemic. She said that while Shah Rukh loves to cook, she enjoys eating.

“During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,” she said in an interview to NDTV.

Speaking about her children, Gauri gave details about what each of them is up to these days. Aryan has finished his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California and is not taking a break, watching a tonne of movies at home. Sushana’s online classes at the University of New York are keeping her busy. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,” she added.

Shah Rukh was spotted filming a few PSA videos and commercials from his house during the lockdown. He was also a part of the iForIndia concert, for which he sang a song with son AbRam.

He was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a major flop and the actor has since not signed or announced his next movie.

