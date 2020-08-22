Sections
Home / Bollywood / Gauri Khan shares new pics of son AbRam, offers parenting advice: ‘Lockdown is definitely not a vacation’

Gauri Khan shares new pics of son AbRam, offers parenting advice: ‘Lockdown is definitely not a vacation’

Gauri Khan has shared new pictures of AbRam working and playing at home, and stressed on the importance of a time table for kids.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gauri Khan has shared new pictures of AbRam on social media.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a bunch of new pictures of their son, AbRam. The photos show AbRam playing and making some sketches at home.

The first photo shows AbRam drawing a picture with a keen interest. He is seen in a green shirt and his usual, shaggy hair. The next two pictures show him playing with some toys on a bedroom floor.

 

Gauri also shared some parenting advice for fellow parents whose kids are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval . Lockdown is definitely not a vacation,” she wrote.



Gauri is not only making sure that AbRam sticks to his schedule, but is also working from home herself. She recently shared a few pictures and videos of herself, painting and designing new projects at her home. “Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #GauriKhanDesigns,” she had written.

 

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Even Shah Rukh shot form adverts and fund-raisers at home. He was spotted shooting for a project in his balcony a couple of months back.

Shah Rukh and AbRam also took part in the iForIndia concert. Shah Rukh sang a song about taking things easy during the lockdown and was joined by AbRam.

