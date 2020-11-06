Gauri Khan shares throwback pic from 2007, says ‘I remember this look’

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan has shared another throwback picture on Instagram. This time, the picture is from 2007 and shows how much she has changed in 13 years.

Gauri took to her Instagram stories to share the photo. It showed Gauri in a white top and blue skirt. She had blonde highlights in her hair and wore brown leather boots too complete her look. Sharing it, Gauri wrote, “Oh!! I remember this look.” She even wrote ‘Love This’ on the picture.

The photo was originally shared by one of Gauri’s fanpages. It mentioned that the photos were from Vikram Chatwal’s wedding. The pictures also showed Gauri with husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. All of them were dressed in classic 2007 fashion of printed shirts and thick leather belts with large buckles.

Gauri and Shah Rukh’s fans loved the throwback post. “Wow so beautiful skirt,” wrote a fan. “Beautiful couple,” wrote another.

Gauri has been sharing a few throwback posts lately. Last month, she shared a photo with Shah Rukh from 2000. “We win @kkriders ...throwback pic Ipl auction 2000 something,” she wrote with the photo. It showed her in a cheetah print skirt, large sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun. Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt and large sunglasses too.

Shah Rukh and Gauri are currently in Dubai for the IPL with their three kids. On Monday, the family celebrated actor’s 55th birthday with a photo session. Their daughter Suhana shared pictures with her father and brothers Aryan and AbRam. Shah Rukh was also seen striking a pose right against Burj Khalifa while the skyscraper was illuminated to honour him.

“It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it,” the added.

