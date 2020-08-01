Sections
Home / Bollywood / Gauri Khan, Suhana are on top of the fashion game in new pics, Shah Rukh’s wife remembers time when she was married at son Aaryan’s age

Mother and daughter combine, Gauri Khan and Suhana, shared interesting pictures on Instagram and they are definitely worth a dekko.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 08:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Both Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana are pretty regular with their Instagram updates.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana, are immensely popular on Instagram. Both have millions following them on the photo-sharing platform and know how to stay engaged with their followers. On Friday, both shared fresh pictures that their fans will love.

Taking to Instagram stories, Gauri shared a picture from the early years of her marriage and recalled how she was already married at her older son Aaryan’s age. She wrote: “When I was Aryans age and married.. !!!! this cap is out of control.” She also joked about how the cap she is wearing in the picture does not sit well on her head. She is sporting a Harley-Davidson cap and below the picture is written: “The Most Stylish Girl”.

 

Daughter Suhana too aced the fashion game by posting new pictures of hers; wearing a ’70s black-and-white polka dotted short sleeveless dress, holding a tiny Louis Vuitton bag, she declared: “With a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm.” The pictures got quite a few responses; best friend Shanaya Kapoor’s mom Maheep wrote: “Fabbb” while many fans dropped red heart and red heart eyes emojis in appreciation.



Gauri Khan’s latest post.

Mom Gauri routinely shares pictures of her family; some time back, she had shared another bunch of stunning pictures of Suhana and had written: “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!” At another time, she had shared a monochrome shot of her daughter and written: “Learning.... make up tips @suhanakhan2 #indoor #activity ..”

Suhana, for the uninitiated, is currently studying filmmaking in New York. The star kid has, however, been in Mumbai with her parents since the pandemic-related lockdown came into force around mid March. She celebrated her birthday in May at her home in Mumbai.

In August last year, Gauri had shared a video of Suhana entering her New York college. Suhana certainly nurses n ambition to work in films. Speaking about it to Pinkvilla last year was her childhood friend and fellow actor Ananya Panday, who had said: “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

