Gauri Khan turns 50, Taapsee Pannu chills on the beach and feeds stingrays in Maldives

Shah Rukh Khan reveals secret about DDLJ’s ‘aao aao’ scene that you never knew: ‘I added it’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he improvised an iconic moment in the classic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Shah Rukh said that many scenes in the film were improvised.

Taapsee Pannu strikes some cool poses during Maldives vacation, says ‘after all we are tourists’. See pics

Taapsee Pannu has shared more stunning pictures from her Maldives vacation and the Thappad actor is definitely having a blast with her girl gang. The actor spent her day posing in the sun in a short white dress, feeding stingrays and enjoying the sunset by posing in trademark tourist style.

Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s love did not waver even when her brother threatened him with a gun?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s journey from childhood sweethearts to Bollywood’s favourite power couple is what dreams are made of. Did you know that even being threatened with a gun could not change his love for her? On Gauri’s 50th birthday, let us look back at how she and Shah Rukh overcame every obstacle before getting married.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, describing how she spent her time in jail, has said that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family seems to be ‘very vindictive’ towards her. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father, in an FIR backed by his family, of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds.

Akshay Oberoi: ‘If I could, I would just be a stay-at-home dad. I love it’

Akshay Oberoi seems to have his hands full with multiple projects, releasing one after the other on OTT platforms. Born and brought up in the US, the actor is well aware of his good looks and consistently picks up roles to prove his acting prowess and versatility, in order to not be passed off as just a good looking face. After being noticed for his work in web shows Illegal and Flesh, the actor is back on screen, this time as a drug addict in High.

