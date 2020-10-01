Geeta Kapur: One non-sense video meant more than all the love and respect Nora and Terence have earned all their lives

Choreographers Geeta Kapur is upset with the way her colleagues choreographer Terence Lewis and actor Nora Fatehi was trolled for a morphed video.

Choreographer Geeta Kapur is “majorly upset” about the recent controversy around her co-judges — Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi — on reality show India’s Best Dancers, and has decided to shut herself off social media. A video claiming that Lewis touched Fatehi inappropriately has gone viral online.

While Lewis took to social media to share a story of a Zen master and his disciples to clear his stance, Fatehi replied to him and wrote, “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes…”

Ask Geeta about this video, and she tells us, “This is the reason why I want to stay away from social media. People sit in their homes and they say anything. In the cloak of invisibility these people get a lot of power. And in the bargain they don’t understand how many people they defame.”

Actor Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis in a screengrab from the controversial video.

Kapur adds that people who do such things for “fun” should understand how they must be affecting those at the receiving end.

“I know Terence for so many years, I can’t even imagine him doing something like this even as a joke. And what all people had told him. Nora is such a sweet and hard working girl. She got to hear things like, ‘Arrey isko to iss sabki aadat hai, toh feel nahi hua hoga’. All the love and respect that they’ve earned for so many years means nothing. One nonsense video means more than that,” she rues.

Another thing that has hurt Kapur is how those who are otherwise vocal about feminism in the industry, didn’t utter a word in support of Fatehi when she was being mercilessly trolled.

“They should have stood up, I feel. I’ve seen how this incident affected these two. Recently, while shooting, Terence was awkward even while talking to me. Even Nora was disturbed. I had to sit them down and explain that they’re losing mental peace over something that’s not even true,” shares Kapur.

Not new to trolls, Kapur recalls her experiences of being body shamed and called names. “I put my normal photos of what I’m wearing for the day’s shoot and some people would randomly write, ‘Kya maal lag rahi hai’ and all that. Who talks like this? I had posted a video with Terence, we were choreographing something and I was fat shamed. There’s this troll who says worst things to me, my manager and even my mother. He implicates us a in a dirty sexual way and keeps on changing his accounts,” she retorts.

Kapur says such experiences made her decide to stay away from social media.

“We’re giving these people the opportunity to troll us. So I’ll probably sign out after a few days and log in whenever I’ve a professional commitment. Social media hasn’t made me, aur social media mujhe woh nahi bana sakta jo main banna chahti hoon. I don’t buy fake likes and show off my follower count to get work which seems to be a criteria these days,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ