Genelia D’Souza credits Riteish Deshmukh for smooth marriage: ‘We only fight when I want to fight

Genelia D’Souza has spoken about the secret to her long relationship with husband Riteish Deshmukh, whom she dated for 10 years before tying the knot with in 2012. They have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

In a new interview, she credited the couple’s ‘systematic lifestyle’ as being a key to their healthy relationship, but admitted that there was a time when they wouldn’t communicate openly with each other.

“I have to complement Riteish for that because he doesn’t make any issue. We don’t fight, we only fight when I want to fight. He won’t get into the nitty-gritty of issues, sometimes I feel I want that to happen because I am a different person. But he lets me be. I think in all of that, we found the rhythm of communication,” she told Pinkvilla. Genelia added, “Initially, we would not communicate our issues at all, but later I wanted that to happen so that we know why we are upset and it doesn’t come back again and those kinds of things help in our relationship. Plus, we try and keep the kids involved in our lives, we travel together most times.”

She said that like most couples, they have their ups and downs too. “We all have moments in our relationships where we perhaps have an argument or moments where we cannot live without each other, it is part of life. We also know our priorities and let go of things that are not so important,” she said.

Genelia, whose last proper film appearance came in 2012, said that Riteish has been encouraging her to return to acting. She said, “He would tell me why am I wasting my talent, he told me that when I am busy, he will take off and vice versa.” She said that while she initially wanted to devote her time to taking care of the kids, she is now ‘ready to be back’.

