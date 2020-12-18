Genelia D’Souza’s heartfelt birthday message for Riteish Deshmukh leaves him speechless, see here

Genelia D’Souza has penned a heartfelt note for her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, on his 42nd birthday. She took to social media to share the note, along with a reel of their pictures.

She wrote on Instagram, “There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect.. N sometimes you just never really find that person. I didn’t search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you. N Then the real deal happened, You happened to me @riteishd.”

She continued, “We have gone through all our phases in life together, From being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it’s all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be YOU and that doesn’t change, no matter how much time goes by. So I don’t believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws and found something so imperfectly perfect. I Love You @riteishd. Happy Birthday Navra.”

Riteish replied in the comments section, “I don’t know what to reply to you Baiko - thank you for choosing me -I love you.” The couple met during the filming of Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003. They tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

Genelia, who stepped away from the film industry after becoming a mother, recently told Hindustan Times that she is looking forward to working with Riteish again. “I always say that my first film was with Riteish and before I went on this big sabbatical, the last film I did was with Riteish as well. So to be back again with him, I am looking for something very special. We are looking forward to working together,” she said.

