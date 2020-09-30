Genelia Deshmukh: If I’m coming on screen after so long, the project needs to be worth… have no perception of not playing a mother or my age on screen

Genelia Deshmukh was clear from the beginning that she would take some time off from work to concentrate on her family. While she missed facing the camera, Deshmukh enjoyed spending time with husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and their children, Riaan (5) and Rahyl (4). Now, ready to make for her comeback, Deshmukh says in her “heart of hearts” the actor in her has been dying to explore newer characters.

“When I decided to settle down I was very clear that I want to spend time with Riteish and I wanted to have my children and be around when they need me. I think now my kids are somewhat settled in their space. So I’m looking at restarting. There are so many opportunities at the moment. I’m really excited to see the kind of content we’re making,” she says.

Her last releases were in 2012, Hindi film, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Telugu venture, Naa Ishtam. In these eight-year-long hiatus, Deshmukh did a “few cameo appearances for friends”.

“After marriage, I got busy with another phase in my life and didn’t want to complicate things. I missed working but I also knew I didn’t want to be stressed and go to the sets thinking ‘oh my kids are at home, are they alright…’ I wanted to give my undivided attention to my craft because I love being an actor and there’s no two ways about it,” she says.

In talks for a few projects, the 33-year-old is open to offers from films and web. However, she won’t settle for anything mediocre.

“When I watched Delhi Crime and Aarya, I was like wow female protagonists are portraying such strong and amazing roles these days. And these are the kind of characters I connect with. If I’m coming back after long it should be worth, it should be something that I’ll enjoy with all my heart. And I don’t have any perception that I won’t play a mother or of not playing my age on screen,” adds the actor, who has recovered from Corona recently.

During her time off camera, Deshmukh did a nutrition course, worked with husband in their business venture and also produced films.

Ask her about the possibility of working with Riteish and she says, “Actually he has been after me to start working. Riteish would be like ‘how long will you wait, come do a film’ (laughs). He’s happy that I’m finally ready. I would love to work him but it’s not like a condition. But, if we work together, it must be something that’s meant for us, won’t do something for the heck of it,” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ