Generalisation can lead to the death of anything and anyone: Namit Das

Like most of the industry, actor Namit Das, too, was itching to go back to work for the last six months. And now, the actor has started shooting for a web film in Nasik. He says that although, there is a lot of fear of the virus, he is stepping out because he has to work. “I am not partying. It’s not like I am out there shaking my legs with 150 other people. In fact, my wife has also started shooting in Kolkata, and we both avoid meeting our parents because they are more vulnerable. One is of course apprehensive and afraid, but one has to move on also, it’s been six months,” he exclaims.

Lately, even though Bollywood is trying to get back on its feet, there are a series of maligning reports about drug abuse and the toxic work culture of the industry which has taken centre stage. Das feels that not everybody in the industry consumes drugs and this is just a generalisation. “Generalisation can lead to the death of anything and anyone. Putting everything under one umbrella is very easy. We all know that human beings exist in the society in different professions and we are far more complex than that. If someone is consuming drugs, you can’t say everyone does it. I don’t know why we are suddenly being looked at ki hum log toh aise hi hai. Aise toh nahi ho sakta. Every individual is different and has a different story, and that is what I don’t agree with in today’s world, that negativity catches on much faster than positivity,” says the Aarya actor.

Das is also a singer and he used the lockdown period to make some fun covers along with his band. “My lead guitarist told me ‘let’s do something fun’. So, our bass guitarist, who is in Virar, our drummer, who is in Vancouver, our saxophone player, who is in Ahmedabad, all worked remotely to make some Bollywood covers including songs like Badan Pe Sitare. We call it the Virar to Vancouver project,” says Das with a laugh.