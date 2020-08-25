Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya responds to Rasode Me Kaun Tha video: ‘Enjoying this immensely’

Gia Manek, popular for playing the character of Gopi Bahu in the hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is overjoyed with a dialogue from the show turning into a popular meme. The rap video created by Yashraj Mukhate features Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben questioning her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu about “Rasode me kaun tha? (Who was in the kitchen?”

Spotboye quoted Gia as saying, “When I saw the video for the first time, I was surprised and thought to myself ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai. Aur itna viral bhi ho sakta hai. But I feel extremely grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and got to play an iconic character. Even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for me. I am enjoying this video immensely.”

The video shows Kokilaben asking Gopi Bahu about who was in the kitchen when she had gone to take a bath after spilling juice on her sari. Gopi replies, “Rashi ben.” Kokilaben eventually concludes that it was Rashi who had emptied the cooker and put it on the gas all over again.

Recently, Rupal had also reacted to the popularity her dialogue has been garnering several years after the show aired. She told the portal, “I was pleasantly surprised and also shocked. I could never imagine that my dialogues can turn into a rap song. Since yesterday I have been getting so many warm and appreciative messages. Fans, friends and family members have been calling and congratulating me. Even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media. What else can I say? I am humbled and honoured. Grateful to almighty and also Star Plus for giving me this opportunity.”

