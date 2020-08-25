Sections
Home / Bollywood / Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya responds to Rasode Me Kaun Tha video: ‘Enjoying this immensely’

Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya responds to Rasode Me Kaun Tha video: ‘Enjoying this immensely’

Gia Manek had played the role of Gopi Bahu on the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which is making headlines for a rap video created on one of its dialogues.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:59 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gia Manek (right) played Gopi Bahu on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Gia Manek, popular for playing the character of Gopi Bahu in the hit TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is overjoyed with a dialogue from the show turning into a popular meme. The rap video created by Yashraj Mukhate features Rupal Patel’s Kokilaben questioning her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu about “Rasode me kaun tha? (Who was in the kitchen?”

Spotboye quoted Gia as saying, “When I saw the video for the first time, I was surprised and thought to myself ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai. Aur itna viral bhi ho sakta hai. But I feel extremely grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and got to play an iconic character. Even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for me. I am enjoying this video immensely.”

 

The video shows Kokilaben asking Gopi Bahu about who was in the kitchen when she had gone to take a bath after spilling juice on her sari. Gopi replies, “Rashi ben.” Kokilaben eventually concludes that it was Rashi who had emptied the cooker and put it on the gas all over again.



Also read: Bipasha Basu shares mag cover featuring her and Priyanka Chopra: ‘Major fashion throwback’. See pic

Recently, Rupal had also reacted to the popularity her dialogue has been garnering several years after the show aired. She told the portal, “I was pleasantly surprised and also shocked. I could never imagine that my dialogues can turn into a rap song. Since yesterday I have been getting so many warm and appreciative messages. Fans, friends and family members have been calling and congratulating me. Even Smriti Irani shared the music video on her social media. What else can I say? I am humbled and honoured. Grateful to almighty and also Star Plus for giving me this opportunity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Still in love’: Congress accuses BJP of using banned China app
Aug 25, 2020 17:28 IST
Ajit Pawar must respond to allegations of unequal distribution of development funds: Sena corners deputy CM
Aug 25, 2020 17:25 IST
Pakistan hackers target personal website of MoS G Kishan Reddy, now temporarily unavailable
Aug 25, 2020 17:23 IST
Films on Sushant Singh Rajput may be in legal trouble soon
Aug 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.