Ginny Weds Sunny trailer: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam engage in some Indian Matchmaking. Watch

Netflix India has released the first trailer for Ginny Weds Sunny, a new wedding-themed comedy acquired by the streaming service for release on October 9. The film stars Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey as a couple looking for suitable life partners.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer introduces Ginny and Sunny, who meet for a potential arranged marriage, but when Ginny turns him down, Sunny embarks on a journey to win her affections by teaming up with her mother.

The trailer features several song-and-dance numbers, slice-of-life comedy, and the easy chemistry of its leads. There are also cameos by Mika Singh and Badshah, perhaps, playing themselves in a music sequence.

“It was a blast playing Ginny as she is a headstrong girl, not letting anyone or anything ever let her down,” Yami said in a statement. Vikrant, describing himself as a ‘quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi’, said, “While he cooks great dishes in the kitchen, life does not have the perfect recipe in story for Sunny. He wants to get married but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he signs up for.”

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora; and also stars Ayesha Raza, among others. This is Vikrant’s third Netflix project in a row, after the sci-fi drama Cargo and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Among Netflix’s recent Hindi releases were Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Nawaz will return with Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men on October 2.

