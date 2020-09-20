Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey celebrate a big fat wedding, watch teaser

Yami Gautam shared a teaser for her upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny, which is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix on October 9. The short video shows her and Vikrant decked up in traditional outfits and dancing at a wedding. There is also a brief glimpse of some sweet moments shared by them.

“Love at first sight? LOL no. #GinnyWedsSunny premieres on 9 October, only on @netflix_in,” Yami captioned the video, which also teases the first song of Ginny Weds Sunny, titled LOL.

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. The synopsis of the romantic comedy reads, “Living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi, Ginny is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. But, the match is not that simple. As Ginny meets Sunny, there’s a lot more that comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music. Will this be a match made in heaven? You’ll just have to wait to find out.”

Yami spent much of the lockdown in Mumbai and wrapped up her professional commitments before flying to Chandigarh last month, to be with her family. “I must admit it wasn’t easy at all, especially in the initial days (of lockdown). But then, I got used to it (living alone). As far for my professional commitments, I had assured all my producers that I won’t leave the city till I complete my job. And as a professional, I just couldn’t have left any of my work mid-way,” she told Hindustan Times.

Yami was scared as she had to resume dubbing for one of her upcoming projects. “It was tough to step out, as the fear always plays on your mind. So, I wanted to wrap it all quickly. But on the third day, I felt a bit unwell with a slight fever and breathlessness. Naturally, I was very distressed but then, I went for some home remedies including ‘kadha’ etc. that my mother had suggested. And thankfully, I recovered and was absolutely fine in 2-3 days,” she said.

