Gippy Grewal is disappointed with Bollywood’s silence on farmer protests, Taapsee Pannu objects: ‘Really pulls down our efforts’

After Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut, another Bollywood actor and Punjabi star had a difference of opinion on Twitter, over their views regarding the ongoing farmer protests in and around Delhi. Taapsee Pannu objected to the use of Bollywood as a collective term when Gippy Grewal called out the industry for not speaking up for the farmers.

Gippy had tweeted, “Dear Bollywood, Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn’t show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #TakeBackFarmLaws #FarmersAreLifeline.”

Taapsee replied to the tweet and wrote, “Sir , just because the ones u expected to speak up did not please don’t put us all under the same umbrella. Not that the handful of us need validation regarding standing up but it really pulls down our efforts when disregarded.”

Gippy then clarified, “This tweet was not for you @taapsee and the others who are supporting us and trust me It means alot at this time. We are very thankful for this. My tweet was for them who call them from Punjab and not even utter a single word . They all vanish.”

However, Taapsee was still not convinced and replied saying, “I understand what u r saying sir but calling the entire ‘bollywood’ out is unfair to a few like us who do stick the neck out every time for what we believe is right.Few out of the ones who spoke r not even from Punjab but their respect for farmers is what is making them stand up.”

While Gippy has been actively supporting the farmers’ protest, Taapsee had also voiced her support for the cause.

