Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Gippy Grewal is disappointed with Bollywood’s silence on farmer protests, Taapsee Pannu objects: ‘Really pulls down our efforts’

Gippy Grewal is disappointed with Bollywood’s silence on farmer protests, Taapsee Pannu objects: ‘Really pulls down our efforts’

Taapsee Pannu and Gippy Grewal had an altercation on Twitter as they discussed Bollywood’s lack of support for protesting farmers.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Taapsee Pannu objected when Gippy Grewal said Bollywood did not extend support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

After Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut, another Bollywood actor and Punjabi star had a difference of opinion on Twitter, over their views regarding the ongoing farmer protests in and around Delhi. Taapsee Pannu objected to the use of Bollywood as a collective term when Gippy Grewal called out the industry for not speaking up for the farmers.

Gippy had tweeted, “Dear Bollywood, Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn’t show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #TakeBackFarmLaws #FarmersAreLifeline.”

 

 



Taapsee replied to the tweet and wrote, “Sir , just because the ones u expected to speak up did not please don’t put us all under the same umbrella. Not that the handful of us need validation regarding standing up but it really pulls down our efforts when disregarded.”

 

 

Gippy then clarified, “This tweet was not for you @taapsee and the others who are supporting us and trust me It means alot at this time. We are very thankful for this. My tweet was for them who call them from Punjab and not even utter a single word . They all vanish.”

However, Taapsee was still not convinced and replied saying, “I understand what u r saying sir but calling the entire ‘bollywood’ out is unfair to a few like us who do stick the neck out every time for what we believe is right.Few out of the ones who spoke r not even from Punjab but their respect for farmers is what is making them stand up.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to late Jayalalithaa, shares pics from Thalaivi sets

While Gippy has been actively supporting the farmers’ protest, Taapsee had also voiced her support for the cause.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Last day of discussion’: Farmers ahead of talks with Centre on farm laws
Dec 05, 2020 12:41 IST
Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
LIVE: Farm leaders leave for Vigyan Bhawan to hold 5th round of talks with govt
Dec 05, 2020 12:43 IST
Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid+ve, weeks after 1st Covaxin dose
Dec 05, 2020 12:28 IST

latest news

Yorkshire: Pujara was called ‘Steve’, racist reference to people of colour
Dec 05, 2020 12:49 IST
As farmers’ agitation continues, here are the routes to avoid to and from Delhi
Dec 05, 2020 12:37 IST
Sanaya Irani posts pic of her kiss with husband Mohit on his birthday
Dec 05, 2020 12:35 IST
Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020 released, here’s how to check
Dec 05, 2020 12:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.