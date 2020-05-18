Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades assists Arjun Rampal in shaving his quarantine beard: ‘Back to being civilised’

At the beginning of the lockdown, it was all the rage among celebrities to grow out their beards. Now, it looks like everyone is shaving it off. After Kartik Aaryan and Anand Ahuja, Arjun Rampal has also bid goodbye to his quarantine beard.

On Monday, Arjun shared videos and photos of how he shaved his beard with help of girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades. The first video shows him shirtless in front of a mirror with Gabriella filming the process next to him.

“So quarantine has been extended till 31st of May, and I can’t grow this beard any further. So Gabrielle is going to help me cut it, and if I don’t post in another 2 hours... you know exactly how it went,” he said in the video.

“The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!!hopefully it grows back before filming commences....#hairtodaygonetomorrow,” he captioned his post. The second video was a time lapse of Gabriella first using scissors on his beard then an electric trimmer. “It’s started,” he wrote with the second video.

Also read: When Karan Johar talked of ‘negativity’ on K3G sets as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol were distant with Hrithik Roshan

Finally, he shared a photo of himself looking handsome in his new look. “All done, back to being civilised. Yay or Nay? #iseeme,” he wrote.

Arjun and Gabriella are currently in Karjat with their son Arik. Earlier, he had urged people to contribute to Go Dharmic, a volunteer organisation, to help them in their mission to feed one million Indians during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more