‘God is with us’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has this request ahead of Supreme Court hearing in actor’s case

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti requested everyone to ‘pray for a positive outcome’ ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in the actor’s death case. Taking to social media, she wrote, “I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.”

The Supreme Court will today hear Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of the Bihar police FIR against her from Patna to Mumbai. The FIR for abetment of suicide was filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, against Rhea and five others. The case has since been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It has re-registered the Bihar police’s First Information Report(FIR) of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend. Others named in the FIR are Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput.

On Monday, Rhea filed a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, saying the actor’s death case has been blown out of proportion and she was being subjected to media trial due to “constant sensationalisation”. Chakraborty, 28, also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court she should not be made “scapegoat of political agendas” in the case, and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is “reported” to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna” against her. There was no immediate reaction from the Bihar government to the allegation.

The Mumbai police have been also probing the alleged suicide following an accidental death report complaint lodged by Bandra police. Rajput, 34, was found dead in Mumbai on June 14.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, began a fresh round of questioning of Chakraborty and her family members in connection with its probe in a money laundering case linked to Rajput’s death.